Charlie Sheen, Chuck Lorre to Reunite on ‘How to Be a Bookie’ at HBO Max

Executive Producer Chuck Lorre (L) and actor Charlie Sheen attend the panel discussion for "Two And A Half Men" during the CBS 2005 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 20, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Frederick M. Brown/Getty
Breitbart News

(UPI) — Charlie Sheen will reunite with Chuck Lorre on the HBO Max series How to Be a Bookie.

Deadline reported Tuesday that Sheen, 57, will have a recurring role on the upcoming comedy from Lorre.

How to Be a Bookie is a single-camera comedy starring Sebastian Maniscalco. The show hails from Warner Bros. Television and will air on HBO Max, soon to be rebranded as Max.

Variety confirmed Sheen’s casting.

The news comes more than 10 years after Sheen left the CBS series Two and a Half Men, co-created and executive produced by Lorre. Sheen was fired from the show in Season 8 amid a public meltdown and disparaging remarks about Lorre.

How to Be a Bookie is co-written by Lorre and Nick Bakay. The series follows a veteran bookie (Maniscalco), who “struggles to survive the impending legalization of sports gambling” in Los Angeles.

Omar J. Dorsey, Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito and Jorge Garcia also have roles.

Production on the series started in February.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.