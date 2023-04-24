Hollywood celebrities indulged in schadenfreude Monday following Fox News’ shock announcement that it is parting ways with its most popular primetime anchor, Tucker Carlson, after seven years.

Left-wing stars including Rob Reiner, Marc Maron, George Takei, Jane Lynch, Josh Gad, and Albert Brooks rejoiced in the surprise news, expressing a combination of delight, joy, and moral righteousness.

“Don’t let the door hit you on your way out, you horrid, soulless man,” Star Trek‘s George Takei tweeted.

“Cutting out one cancerous growth won’t stop FOX from being riddled with it everywhere else,” Rob Reiner wrote.

“Oh what a happy day!!!!!!” Netflix’s House of Cards actor Michael Kelly posted.

For the most part, Hollywood stars avoided throwing similar insults at CNN’s Don Lemon, who was abruptly fired Monday after 17 years with the left-wing cable news network.

Fox News dropped the news about Carlson Monday morning in a terse press release. “FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the release read. “We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”

The cable news network said Carlson’s last show was Friday. Some of Carlson’s shows and specials could still be viewed on Fox Nation as of Monday afternoon, though the streaming service appeared to have demoted the content from its main menus.

It remains unclear why Carlson left Fox News, though some reports said the decision came directly from Fox CEO Rupert Murdoch. During his primetime tenure, Carlson became a popular and polarizing figure who railed against the establishment wings of both political parties while championing the conservative populism espoused by President Donald Trump.

His irreverent wit propelled him to the No. 1 spot among primetime cable news shows. He was even widely watched among Democrats in the 25 to 54 age demographic.

Immediately after the news broke, Hollywood stars began gloating and hurling invective at Carlson.

Rob Reiner described Tucker Carlson as a disease.

“WTF” podcaster and comedian Marc Maron made an obligatory Succession reference.

Paramount’s Star Trek star George Takei called Carlson a “horrid” and “soulless” man.

Canceled TBS comedian Samantha Bee, whom Carlson ridiculed on his show, expressed her excitement.

Fox’s Glee star Jane Lynch described Carlson as “full of venom and cruelty.”

Disney’s Frozen star Josh Gad sarcastically offered “thoughts and prayers.”

Comedian Sandra Bernhard called him a “perpetrator of lies, racist rants, ugly false accusations.”

Albert Brooks tweeted, “We were sick of ye.”

Borat director Larry Charles called it a “great day for journalism,” also referring to the firing of CNN anchor Don Lemon.

Netflix’s House of Cards star Michael Kelly rejoiced, “Oh what a happy day!!!!!”

Bye Bye!!!!!!

Better Call Saul co-star Michael McKean predicted a presidential run from Carlson.

Other celebs also weighed in on Carlson’s shock departure.

