‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera Wanted by Police After Allegedly Attacking Brother, Threatening Family

MTV’s Jackass star Bam Margera is wanted by police in Pennsylvania after he allegedly physically attacked his brother, Jesse Margera, and threatened to kill his family before fleeing into the woods.

On Sunday at around 8:00 a.m., Bam Margera started banging on his brother’s bedroom door, and then left an ominous note behind, according to a police report obtained by TMZ.

Margera’s brother, Jesse, reportedly told police that the note read, “If you even fucking think of calling the police on me I will officially fuck you up.”

Jesse added that he then went downstairs, where he found Bam urinating into the kitchen sink, at which point, a fight broke out. The former Jackass star allegedly struck his brother multiple times in the head. Police also made a note of visible injuries they say they observed.

After the fight, Bam said, “I’ll kill you. I’ll put a bullet in your head,” Jesse further alleged.

Jesse added that Bam not only threatened him, but also said he would kill everyone in the house at the time, which included his father, Phil Margera, and two other unnamed women.

But when State Troopers arrived at the scene, the Viva la Bam star had allegedly fled into a nearby wooded area behind the house. Now, the Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Bam Margera, who currently has a warrant out for his arrest.

Police told TMZ that Margera is facing four counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, one count of simple assault, and another count of harassment while subjecting another to physical contact — all of which are misdemeanors.

Lately, Bam Margera has been going through a lot of issues.

Last month, the Jackass star, who police said was drunk in public, was arrested in Burbank, California, after allegedly making a scene at a restaurant where his estranged wife and son were eating, TMZ reported.

Watch Below:

Earlier in March, Margera was arrested for domestic violence in Escondido, California, after a woman told police he kicked her.

Margera’s co-stars have also expressed concern over his well-being.

In October, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, who has had a falling out with Margera, told Variety that he, along with Jackass director Jeff Tremaine and Jackass star Steve-O, “had a face-to-face meeting with Bam and his wife, trying to figure out how to get him help.”

“I love Bam. I know that a lot has happened. I just want him to get well for himself and his family. I love the guy, and I want him to get well and stay well,” Knoxville said.

In February, Steve-O lamented over Margera allegedly having fallen off the wagon yet again, writing in a since-deleted comment on Bam’s Instagram account that he has been “bracing” for the news of Margera’s death, adding, “You’re dying, brother.”

“I’ve tried everything I can, but I can’t force you to get honest and do the work of recovery,” Steve-O wrote. “I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death, but you’re making it clear that I have no other choice.”

“You’re dying, brother, and it sucks that I can’t do anything to save you,” he added.

In January, Margera revealed that he was pronounced dead on December 8, 2022, after suffering multiple seizures and a blood infection.

