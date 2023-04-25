Actress Keke Palmer Says ‘Sexuality and Identity for Me Has Always Been Confusion’: I’m a ‘Little Bit of Everything’

Actress Keke Palmer claims she is a “little bit of everything” with regards to sexuality and gender, adding that sexuality and identity have aways been met with “confusion” for her.

“Sexuality and identity for me has always been confusion. You know, it’s, ‘I never felt straight enough. I never felt gay enough. And I never felt woman enough. I never felt man enough,'” Palmer said at the Los Angeles LGBT Center on Saturday, according to a report by Variety. “You know, I always felt like I was a little bit of everything.”

The Nope star went on to say that, “So often, I lead with masculinity. And as a woman, I’ve always been met with so much disdain.”

“I think so much of that came from who I thought I had to be to get respect, admiration and love. And I’ve always really wanted to be like my father — to want to be taken seriously and not diminish because I was a woman,” Palmer said.

“You know, that’s always been a source of — I guess you would say — pain and resentment,” the actress added.

Palmer continued, bizarrely asking, “Why did my gender have to define the power I have in the world? And why does my gender get to decide my sexuality?” and claimed that she has been “forced” into boxes.

“Since I was younger, I always questioned the boxes I was forced to be in and it starts with who you’re supposed to be as a child,” the Pimp star said.

“You’re supposed to be as a black person or whatever the background you are from — then those walls just try to cave you in from every damn angle, who you are as a creative, who you are as a friend,” she added.

In recent years, Hollywood has become obsessed with sexuality and gender-bending concepts. Now, consumers of entertainment find it virtually impossible to escape from having to see LGBT or non-binary content, thanks to organizations like GLAAD constantly monitoring and lobbying the industry.

