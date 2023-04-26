Pete Buttigieg Tells ‘Daily Show’ GOP’s Focus on Transgenders Getting in the Way of Transportation Needs

As railroad disasters and breakdowns in the airline industry continue to plague the country under his watch, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (D) took time out of his schedule to appear on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, where he blamed Republican focus on transgenderism for getting in the way of his work.

Pete Buttigieg sat down with Tuesday’s Daily Show host — a comedian named Desi Lydic — to play the blame game amid growing calls for his resignation. During the segment, Lydic falsely accused conservatives of starting culture wars to stall on key issues, to which Buttigieg concurred.

Watch below:

“Just the other day, I was testifying in the Appropriations Subcommittee, explaining how our budget was going to help with things like railroad safety, air traffic control, and other transportation needs,” he said. “And we had to take a break so that they could all go and vote on a bill to kick transgender teenagers off of sports teams. That was the priority.”

He added: “So these things are really getting in the way of our ability to get work done. We’re building bridges and they’re literally banning books.”

The show’s studio audience dutifully booed their hatred of Republicans.

Under Buttigieg’s watch, the country’s transportation infrastructure has experienced a string of catastrophes and accidents. The railroad disaster in East Palestine, Ohio, has rendered the town a toxic disaster site, while subsequent rail accidents have poisoned other towns, including in Montana and North Dakota.

Staff shortages in the aviation sector have led to a number of runway near misses as well as a spike in flight delays in New York and Washington, D.C.

As Breitbart News reported, a recent Rasmussen Reports survey found aa majority of likely voters want Buttigieg to resign for how he handled the East Palestine disaster. The survey found 51 percent, said he should resign, followed by 36 percent who said he should not and 13 percent who remain unsure.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com