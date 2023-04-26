Watch: Rapper Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon Job at WingStop — ‘Send Over Your Résumé’

The fast food industry has stepped forward to help Don Lemon as he recovers from being sacked by CNN and faces his next career move. Rapper Rick Ross took to Instagram to offer Don Lemon a job at WingStop and asked him to “just send over your résumé” to expedite the hiring process.

The rapper reportedly owns nearly 30 WingStop locations across the United States.

“Just found out Don Lemon was terminated from CNN,” Ross said , “Damn, Don. But guess what? The brothers got your back. We hiring at Wingstop and for some reason I believe you know what you doing with them lemon pepper wings. So, man, just send over your résumé. 17 years. Damn. But I’mma make sure I get you in front of the right grill, brother.”

Rick Ross offering Don lemon a job at wing stop after he got fired from CNN has me in tears!!! Ὀ pic.twitter.com/LrtOYS7YEG — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 25, 2023

The rapper then released another Instagram video in which he said he wanted to collaborate with Lemon on a new flavor of his Rapstar energy drink line.

“Just came up with a wonderful idea — well, really, Don, you helped me come up with this,” Ross said. “I need to hit the team over at Rapstar Energy Drink and let ’em know we should introduce the Don Lemon flavor. What y’all think? Aye, Don, we got you brother!”

As Breitbart News reported, Lemon left CNN on Monday after 17 years with the news network.

He is yet to make any indication of his next career move.