Canadian Folk Singer Gordon Lightfoot Dead at 84

Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot died in Toronto on Monday at the age of 84 after a long and storied career.

One of Canada’s most beloved artists having written songs that documented the country’s history and culture, the musician reportedly died at the hospital. Per the Associated Press (AP):

Considered one of the most renowned voices to emerge from Toronto’s Yorkville folk club scene in the 1960s, Lightfoot went on to record 20 studio albums and pen hundreds of songs, including “Carefree Highway” and “Sundown.” Once called a “rare talent” by Bob Dylan, dozens of artists have covered his work, including Elvis Presley, Barbra Streisand, Harry Belafonte, Johnny Cash, Anne Murray, Jane’s Addiction and Sarah McLachlan. Most of his songs are deeply autobiographical with lyrics that probe his own experiences in a frank manner and explore issues surrounding the Canadian national identity.

Lightfoot rose to prominence with his 1970 hit “If You Could Read My Mind” and went on to create such classics like the 1975 song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” which commemorated the sinking of the bulk freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald on Lake Superior on November 10, 1975.

“I simply write the songs about where I am and where I’m from,” he said. “I take situations and write poems about them.”

“I just like to stay there and be a part of the totem pole and look after the responsibilities I’ve acquired over the years,” he said in a 2001 interview.

“He was married three times and had six children,” noted the Washington Post. “Throughout his life, he struggled with alcoholism, had difficulty maintaining close relationships and revealed in a biography that he paid a price for letting his career take over his personal life. Ultimately he sobered up, married happily, and continued touring and writing songs into his 80s.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed Lightfoot following news of his death on Monday.

“We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape. May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family, friends, and many fans across the country and around the world: I’m keeping you in my thoughts at this difficult time,” tweeted Trudeau.

