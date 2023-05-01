DeSantis-Appointed Florida Board Votes to Countersue Disney as Fight over Anti-Grooming Law Intensifies

The central Florida board that was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis to oversee Disney’s special tax district has voted to countersue the company in what is becoming an all-out court battle between the two sides stemming from the state’s anti-grooming law protecting children from LGBTQ indoctrination.

On Monday, members of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board of supervisors held a meeting where they voted to sue the Walt Disney Co. in state court, according to a WESH report.

“Since Disney sued us, we have no choice now but to respond,” chairman Martin Garcia reportedly said.

The lawsuit is expected to try to uphold the new board’s move to invalidate Disney’s development agreement with Reedy Creek — the Orlando-area district where Disney World has enjoyed self-governing privileges for nearly five decades.

Last week, Disney sued DeSantis in federal court claiming the Republican governor is retaliating against the company for its efforts to fight Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits public schools from indoctrinating students in radical gender theory — including transgenderism — as well as other forms of sexual ideology.

Florida @GovRonDeSantis has punched back at Disney’s lawsuit, with his team saying Disney is trying to “undermine the will” of Florida voters and has “no legal right to corporate welfare.” https://t.co/4jLDmIfURY — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 27, 2023

Democrats and their mainstream news media allies have smeared the law as “Don’t Say Gay.”

Ron DeSantis / Rumble

In response to Disney’s unprovoked political war, DeSantis revoked the company’s self-governing privileges in Reedy Creek.

DeSantis’ office has hit back at Disney last week, saying the company has no legal right to “corporate welfare.”

He also slammed Disney in an interview with Britain’s The Telegraph over the weekend, accusing the company of “forum shopping” for a judge who is sympathetic to the woke company.

The federal judge scheduled to oversee Disney’s suit is Mark Walker, an appointee of former President Barack Obama.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com