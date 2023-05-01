Watch: Michelle Obama Takes the Stage at Bruce Springsteen Concert

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and Steven Spielberg’s wife actress Kate Capshaw took the stage at a Bruce Springsteen concert in Barcelona, Spain, where they were seen singing into a microphone and shaking tambourines.

Michelle Obama was seen on stage playing a tambourine during Springsteen’s hit song, “Glory Days,” and signing into a microphone with Capshaw and Patti Scialfa, Springsteen’s wife and E Street bandmate, at her side.

This is not the first time Springsteen has associated with the Obamas. The musician, who is currently on tour in Europe, met Barack Obama on his presidential campaign tour back in 2008, and performed at his fundraisers.

Since then, the Obama family has remained close with Springsteen and his wife over the years.

In 2016, Springsteen was also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In 2021, Obama and Springsteen came out with a book, titled, “Renegades: Born In The USA.” The pair also host a podcast together with the same name.

Springsteen has not been as friendly with other presidential candidates.

In 2019, Springsteen took a shot at then-President Donald Trump, claiming that the 45th president “doesn’t have a clue” what the responsibilities of being the United States president mean.

Springsteen, who had joined Barack and Michelle Obama on stage at an election-eve rally for Hillary Clinton in 2016, has also called Trump’s candidacy a “tragedy for democracy.”

In 2018, the rocker also went after Trump during his “Springsteen on Broadway” show, telling a New York City audience “we’re just going through a terrible chapter in the battle for the soul of our nation.”

In 2020, Springsteen called President Donald Trump a “threat to our democracy,” adding that he doesn’t know if “our democracy could stand another four years of his custodianship.”

The musician has also publicly opposed Trump playing his hit song, “Born In The USA,” at political rallies.

