HBO’s ‘We’re Here,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Shangela Accused of Sexual Assault

Drag performer Shangela, whose real name is Darius Jeremy Pierce, was accused of sexual assault Wednesday in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles.

The star of HBO’s We’re Here and RuPaul’s Drag Race denied the allegations in a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times, which first revealed news of the legal action.

The Times detailed the allegations were contained in the law suit filed by former We’re Here production assistant Daniel McGarrigle:

McGarrigle’s lawsuit describes an alleged post-party scene in which an inebriated McGarrigle fell asleep fully clothed in Pierce’s hotel room. McGarrigle awoke, the suit says, with his pants pulled down and with Pierce attempting to penetrate him. According to the suit, McGarrigle screamed “No” and tried to fight off Pierce but was overpowered, with Pierce allegedly telling McGarrigle, “I know you want it, and you’re going to take it.” The suit, which also names “We’re Here” production company Buckingham Television, alleges sexual assault, gender violence, false imprisonment and sexual harassment.

Through his lawyer, Pierce declined to answer direct questions but issued a statement strongly declaring his innocence.

He said he was “hurt and disgusted” by these “totally untrue allegations.”

“They are personally offensive and perpetuate damaging stereotypes that are harmful not only to me but also to my entire community,” Pierce further added.

A representative for We’re Here issued the following statement to the Times:

Buckingham Television, the production company for ‘We’re Here,’ received a complaint late summer 2021 regarding an incident that was alleged to have occurred in early 2020. Buckingham and HBO take the safety and well-being of personnel on our shows very seriously, and Buckingham immediately launched an investigation. The investigation concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support these allegations.

McGarrigle says he didn’t initially report the alleged assault out of fear for his job.

He said his employment included, amongst other things, serving as a driver and personal assistant for Pierce, according to the Times report.

McGarrigle detailed in the year following the alleged assault, Pierce sexually harassed him both verbally and physically, ultimately leading him to quit in July, 2021.