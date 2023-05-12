Beyoncé Kicks Off Renaissance World Tour with Massive Trans Flag

Left-wing pop star Beyoncé is set to kick off her Renaissance World Tour with a massive gay and transgender flag as a backdrop, which also looks like the colored bars that flash when on a TV screen when there is no signal.

The pride backdrop has already been leaked on social media, with fans appearing to be very excited about the singer essentially saying “fuck the bigots” with her new backdrop design.

“Beyoncé really said fucking the bigots with a gigantic pride flag, huh?” one fan wrote, sharing an image of the backdrop.

The backdrop incorporates the rainbow colors of the pride flag, the colors that represent transgender, as well as black and brown, which represent non-white races.

“Beyoncé got the pride flag as the backdrop. This show about to be gay af. I’m so emotional,” another Twitter user wrote.

“BEYONCE SAID WE GOIN START PRIDE IN MAY!! WE NOT WAITING FOR JUNE,” another exclaimed, referring to Beyoncé’s tour, which kicks off in May.

“BEYONCÉ INCORPORATING THE PROGRESS PRIDE FLAG INTO HER STAGE IS A NEW LEVEL OF MOTHERING WOAH,” another social media user proclaimed.

The “Single Ladies” singer’s pride backdrop comes at a time when establishment media, entertainment, academics, and other entities shove LGBTQIA2S+ propaganda down the throats of many Americans who would simply like to be left alone.

Moreover, as celebrities, television shows, media outlets, and left-wing activists continue to hype transgenderism, more and more children are beginning to doubt their biological sex, with more young people are identifying as non-binary.

Some states are trying to push back against the trans agenda with anti-grooming legislation, with include prohibiting teachers from talking about gender and sexual identity and in schools, as well as banning drag shows from transpiring in front of children.

