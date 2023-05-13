Christian Streaming Service Behind ‘God’s Not Dead’ to Merge With Hallmark Channel Rival Great American Media

The Christian streaming service Pure Flix, which is owned by Sony Pictures Television, is merging with Great American Media, the home of family-friendly cable networks Great American Family and Great American Living.

As part of the deal, content from both Pure Flix and Great American Media will become available on each other’s platforms.

Sony acquired Pure Flix in 2020. The streamer features a wide range of faith-based movies and TV series, including the wildly popular The Chosen and the movies The Case for Christ and God’s Not Dead. The streamer costs $7.99 a month.

Great American Media CEO Bill Abbott will oversee the merged entity. Terms of the deal weren’t announced, but Great American Media will hold the majority interest in the merged company. It remains unclear what role, if any, Sony will play.

Abbott left the Hallmark Channel in 2020 and started Great American Media as a competitor in the family-friendly entertainment market. Since then, the newly formed company has lured away Hallmark actress Candace Cameron Bure, who has taken a leadership role in addition to acting roles.

The merger is expected to give Great American Media a much-needed entry into the streaming market.

“In a media environment where programming and distribution business models are in a constant state of flux, this agreement provides a rare opportunity to maximize our potential with the expertise, market knowledge and content creation capabilities of a world class partner like Sony Pictures,” said Abbott in a statement.

“This merger will allow us to further our commitment to original, quality content and makes Great American Media and Pure Flix leaders in a large and under-served market.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com