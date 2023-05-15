Florida Teacher Under Investigation for Showing Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Featuring Gay Teen Protagonist and Green Agenda Propaganda

A teacher in Florida is defending her decision to show her students the Disney animated movie Strange World, which features a gay teen protagonist and pushes a leftist green agenda.

In a six-minute TikTok video, Jenna Barbee, a teacher at Winding Waters school in central Florida, said she had no political motives whatsoever in showing the movie to her class, which consists of ten and 11-year-olds. “I’m not pushing anything, just being accepting. That’s what I do,” she said.

She also said: “I have a lot of fifth grade students who have come to me this year, long before showing this movie, talking about how they’re part of [the LGBTQ] community.”

Jenna Barbee said she is under investigation by Florida’s education department for allegedly violating the state’s Parental Rights in Education Law, which protects students through the eighth grade from being indoctrinated in radical gender and sexual ideology, including transgenderism.

Watch below:

The Florida teacher that's being investigated by the State for "Indoctrination" of 5th graders for showing the Disney movie "Strange World," tells her side of the story. pic.twitter.com/OrXJ36DjW0 — ChudsOfTikTok (@ChudsOfTikTok) May 14, 2023

Barbee said that she sent out parental permission slips before showing Strange World but got in trouble anyway because one of the students who saw the movie has a parent on the school board.

As a result, she alleges, an investigation has been launched and is calling her students in one by one to be interviewed by officials.

“Do you know the trauma that is going to cause to some of my students?” Barbee said. “Some of them can barely come and have a conversation with me, and are just getting comfortable with me, and now an investigator is allowed to come and interrogate them. Are you kidding me? What is that showing them?”

She concluded by promoting Disney’s Strange World, saying her haters “might learn and thing or two from that movie.” (The movie was a massive box-office flop when it was released last year.)

Disney is currently waging a legal war against Florida after the woke company caved to activist employees and publicly denounced the Parental Rights in Education legislation, which has been smeared by the mainstream news media as “Don’t Say Gay.”

