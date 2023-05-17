Johnny Depp Torches News Media: ‘Majority of What You Read Is Fantastically, Horrifically Written Fiction’

Johnny Depp didn’t hold back when expressing his opinion of the news media Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Speaking during a press conference for the movie Jeanne du Barry, in which he plays King Louis XV, Johnny Depp was asked questions on a number of subjects, including his relationship with Hollywood and his career “comeback.”

At one point, he spoke about the news industry’s coverage of his personal life.

“The majority of what you read is fantastically, horrifically written fiction,” he said. “It’s like asking the question: ‘How are you doing?’ But the subtext is, ‘God, I hate you.'”

Last year, a jury decided in Johnny Depp’s favor in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his assertion that Heard lied when she wrote in an op-ed that he abused her both before and during their marriage.

Prior to the verdict, Hollywood and much of the news media had sided against Depp based solely on Heard’s allegations. Depp reportedly lost his role in the Fantastic Beasts movies due to Heard’s claims, though not his $16 million paycheck.

On Wednesday, Depp said he doesn’t think about Hollywood that much anymore.

“I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood because I don’t think about Hollywood,” he said at Cannes.

