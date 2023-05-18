CBS’ ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Attacks Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Calls Busing Illegal Border Crossers to New York a ‘Publicity Stunt’

The CBS drama series FBI: Most Wanted attacked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) in its latest episode by referring to his policy of busing illegal border crossers to New York as a “publicity stunt.”

Tuesday’s episode, titled “Clean House,” focuses on two teenage girls from Venezuela who travel from Texas to New York City on a bus. The girls are illegal aliens who end up working for a cleaning service that is a front for a sex trafficking operation.

When one of the girls ends up dead, FBI special agents Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes) and Kristin Gaines (Alexa Davalos) investigate the case.

The characters call the girl an “asylum seeker” rather than an illegal alien or economic migrant.

“Her name’s Regina Marquez, 16 years old,” Gibson says, according to a Newsbusters MRC report. “She’s an asylum seeker from Venezuela. CBP has her crossing the border in El Paso two weeks ago, and it says here she’s registered on a bus that arrived here last night.”

Gaines replies: “Well, governor of Texas has been busing migrants up from border cities in New York. Part of their ongoing publicity stunt explaining our status as a sanctuary city.”



The episode makes no mention of the Biden administration for its policies that encourage illegals to cross the U.S.-Mexico border and make it difficult to expel them. Under Biden’s presidency, illegal border crossings have soared to astronomical levels, with more than 6 million illegals believed to have crossed the border since Joe Biden took office in 2020.

