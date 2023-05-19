Disney Fail: Star Wars $4,800-a-Night Galactic Starcruiser Attraction in Florida Shutting Down

The Walt Disney Co. announced Thursday that it is closing its Star Wars-themed Galactic Starcruiser attraction in Orlando after a little more than one year of operation as the troubled company continues to slash spending amid its ongoing profitability crisis.

The decision also represents CEO Bob Iger’s latest attempt to erase the disastrous legacy of former CEO Bob Chapek, who was fired in December after Disney reported a catastrophic earnings report.

In a statement Thursday, Disney said Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will close at the end of September. Designed as an “immersive experience,” Galactic Starcruiser offered Star Wars superfans a two-day, choose-your-own-adventure romp through the Star Wars universe that includes themed dining and a Star Wars-themed hotel.

BREAKING: Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will shut down at the end of September pic.twitter.com/wpV8qDXbO6 — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) May 18, 2023

The attraction came with a steep price tag, starting at $4,800 for two guests and $6,000 for a family of four.

Galactic Starcruiser opened in March 2022 under then-CEO Bob Chapek, whose management drove Disney into an unprecedented profitability crisis that resulted in his firing in December.

Since then, Iger has sought to undo many of Chapek’s decisions, including nixing the $1 billion planned office complex in Orlando that would have accommodated 2000 employees from California.

Disney is in the midst of a devastating round of mass layoffs that will see the departure of 7,000 employees.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com