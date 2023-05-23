Caitlyn Jenner Slams Trans Teen Finishing Second in California Track Race: ‘THIS IS WRONG!!! HELP ME PUSH BACK!’

Former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner slammed the idea of a trans teen finishing second place in a California track race, proclaiming, “This is wrong!”

“As ‘somewhat’ of a track star myself, and a trans person, THIS IS WRONG!!! HELP ME PUSH BACK!” Jenner wrote in a Sunday tweet in response to news that a male high school won a second-place medal in a girls’ track and field competition in California.

As ‘somewhat’ of a track star myself, and a trans person, THIS IS WRONG!!! HELP ME PUSH BACK! https://t.co/WguIX3DxqP https://t.co/vCVMoqPpFO — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 22, 2023

Jenner was responding to a tweet by Outkick founder Clay Travis, who said, “A male high school student, who would have finished last for boys in the 1600 meter race, came in second for girls & stole a state title race spot from a deserving girl.”

“And FYA trans ppl you are being used by the radical gender ideology cult as political pawns. That’s all you are to them,” Jenner added in a follow-up tweet.

And FYA trans ppl you are being used by the radical gender ideology cult as political pawns. That’s all you are to them. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) May 22, 2023

On Saturday, Sonoma Academy junior Athena Ryan, a biological male student who identifies as female, took the silver in the varsity girls’ 1,600-meter run at the North Coast Meet of Champions of California finals.

Ryan’s second-place win resulted in Adeline Johnson, a track & field athlete from Branson High School in California, being excluded from the the state championships. Had Ryan not participated in the women’s track race, Johnson would be on her way to state.

A clip of Johnson during the podium placement ceremony went viral after she was seen giving a thumbs-down gesture.

Watch Below:

🏃Trans-identifying male, Athena Ryan (Jr) took 2nd today in the “Girls 1600m” at a CA State Championship qualifier meet in Dublin, CA. Ryan beamed while 4th place senior, Adeline Johnson gave a thumb down after losing the chance to advance to the State Championships by 1 spot. pic.twitter.com/iY2InxvhJt — ICONS (@icons_women) May 21, 2023

As Breitbart News previously reported, had Ryan run in the male division, he would have finished last.

Ryan’s silver medal win on Saturday comes as biological men are taking over women’s sports, effectively erasing the concept of a woman’s only competition from existence.

This is not the first time Jenner has blasted biological males intruding in women’s spaces.

Jenner has recently launched a PAC dedicated to confronting and stopping the “radical gender ideology” of the left, a movement the former Olympian says is being used by the left to “destroy families.”

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News last month, Jenner detailed how the Fairness First PAC will “fight the radical gender ideology, put parental rights at the forefront of education, and keep boys out of women’s sports.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.