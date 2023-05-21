A female high school runner let her frustrations be known on Saturday, as she gave a big thumbs down following her loss to a trans athlete. A loss that resulted in her exclusion from the state championships.

In a video posted by the Independent Council on Women’s Sports, Adeline Johnson, a track & field athlete from Branson High School in California, can be seen giving a thumbs down after her fourth-place finish in the 1600-meter race at the North Coast Meet of Champions of California. Next to her is second-place finisher and transgender athlete Athena Ryan of Sonoma Academy.

Ryan, along with the first and second-place finishers, advanced to the state championships. Had Ryan, a male, not been in the race, Adekine Johnson would be on her way to state. Had Ryan run in the male division, he would have finished last.

“Protestors were seen at the track meet with signs saying ‘protect female sports’ before they were removed from the stadium after a clash with security,” the Daily Mail reports.

Security removed women from the field seen holding signs in support of girls in the sectional meet. Many parents were completely unaware there was a boy competing in girls races. Others, were appreciative that they were there when they themselves felt silenced. @WomenAreReals… pic.twitter.com/Vd4MXN6RDp — ICONS (@icons_women) May 21, 2023

An account called Women Are Real tweeted videos of altercations between pro- women’s sports protesters and trans activists, as well as security.

Video of security removing us for having a banner that read “Protect Female Sports.” You can hear in the video how spectators were unaware a boy had just stolen a spot from a girl at the state championship.@SF_TERF_CENTRAL @XxtraEstroGenny @icons_women #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/lRC1UjdhdJ — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) May 21, 2023

“All students should have the opportunity to participate in CIF athletics and/or activities in a manner that is consistent with their gender identity,” the California Interscholastic Federation’s rules read.

“Athletes will participate in programs consistent with their gender identity or the gender most consistently expressed.”