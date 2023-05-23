Watch — Lizzo Pushes Transgenderism on Children During Nebraska Concert: ‘Don’t Let Any Laws Tell You Who You Not’

Pop megastar Lizzo got political during a recent concert in Omaha, denouncing Nebraska’s law protecting children from transgender medical procedures that Republican Gov. Jim Pillen recently signed into law.

Addressing the children in the audience, Lizzo said, ‘These laws aren’t real. You are what’s real.”

Lizzo was performing Friday at the CHI Health Center Arena in Omaha when she launched into her political speech.

“Anybody who comes to a Lizzo show should know that I am for people to have the right to healthcare — reproductive and gender affirming,” the singer said, using the left’s euphemism for sex-change surgery, hormone therapy, puberty blockers, and other controversial medical procedures.

“There’s times I get very political and as adults, we feel it. But there’s children here tonight. And it really breaks my heart that there are young people growing up in a world that doesn’t protect them. So let me be your safe space tonight. Don’t let anybody tell you who you are. Don’t let any law tell you who you [sic] not, you are who you are, okay?”

She added: “I see you. You are valid. You deserve to be here in every form. You contain multitudes. These laws are not real. You are what’s real and you deserve to be protected.”

Watch below:

As Breitbart News reported, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen (R) signed a bill into law Monday that outlaws so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors. The law also restricts abortion at 12 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions for rape, incest, and cases where the mother’s life is in danger.

“Today is a historic day in the State of Nebraska. It is a day where we are standing up and protecting our kids so that they can have a better and brighter future,” Pillen said this week.

“LB574 is the most significant win for social conservatives in a generation, and is part of what has been a historic legislative session with senators voting for policies that protect our kids, cut taxes, grow agriculture, and defend our Nebraska values.”

Lizzo, who campaigned for President Joe Biden (D) during the 2020 race, recently performed with drag queens during the Tennessee stop of her tour.

