Lizzo Performs with Drag Queens in Tennessee to Protest State’s Anti-Grooming Law

Pop star Lizzo performed in Tennessee with RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni in protest of the state’s recently passed anti-grooming legislation, which will ban drag shows from taking place on public property or in front of children.

Despite being advised by fans to cancel her Tennessee concert due to the state’s anti-grooming legislation, Lizzo instead headed to Tennessee, were she brought drag performers, including RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, on stage, according to a report by Pink News.

THANK YOU TO THESE BEAUTIFUL DRAG QUEENS FOR SHOWING THEIR PRIDE IN TENNESSEE ♥️💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/wRe7cOpBvO — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 22, 2023

The singer also posted a photo with the men dressed as women to her Instagram account.

The singer also shared a video of her on stage during her performance, where she stated, “In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the Internet, ‘Cancel your shows in Tennessee, don’t go to Tennessee.'”

“And their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most?” Lizzo continued.

“Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers, and celebrate our differences, and celebrate fat, black women?!” the pop star exclaimed.

You have my heart Knoxville Thank you for sharing a safe space with me 💖 pic.twitter.com/t4sCiJIThz — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) April 22, 2023

“What people are doing in Tennessee is giving hope, so thank you so much for standing up for your rights, protecting each other, and holding the people accountable who should be protecting us,” Lizzo added.

The Tennessee law restricting drag shows, which was supposed to go into effect on April 1, was temporarily blocked, preventing officials from enforcing the law until late May.

Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed the bill last month, which criminalizes drag shows that occur in public or in the view of children. The legislation was submitted by State Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, who called it “a common sense child-safety bill.” As Breitbart News previously reported, the bill classifies “male and female impersonators” as adult cabaret performers.

