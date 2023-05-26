Tina Turner Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of rock legend Tina Turner’s death was quickly revealed only a day after she passed, a report says.

The “What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer reportedly died of natural causes due to a number of ailments with which she has been contending for years, according to the Daily Mail.

Her representatives confirmed the Mail’s report, adding that “With her the world loses a music legend and role model.”

Turner died peacefully on May 24 in her home in Küsnach a town near Zurich, Switzerland, where she was awarded citizenship back in 2013. That same year, she relinquished her U.S. citizenship and from then on called Switzerland her home.

The 83-year-old “Queen of Rock-N-Roll” was suffering from intestinal cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in 2016, but has also been dealing with high blood pressure for more than forty years, the paper reports. Her high blood pressure issues damaged her kidneys and caused failure necessitating a transplant in 2017. She also told fans in one of her books that she suffered a stroke in 2013.

Her health issues were so troublesome to her that she once considered assisted suicide and even joined a group to explore the option, but was convinced by her husband, Erwin Bach, to undergo the kidney transplant, instead. Bach also donated one of his kidneys to her for the operation.

RIP my dear @tinaturner I'll be forever grateful for you bringing me on tour, going in the studio together and most of all, being your friend. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your… pic.twitter.com/KfD83r86rv — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) May 25, 2023

As Breitbart News reported on the day she died, Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, soared to fame in the 1960s as half of Ike & Tina, and triumphed over an abusive marriage to emerge as the Queen of Rock’n Roll. Turner embodied survivalism and artistic integrity in ways unmatched in the music industry.

Turner enjoyed many hits spaced over several decades, from “Proud Mary” in the 60s, to “What’s Love Got to Do With It” in the 1980s, to “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” that same decade, to “(Simply) The Best.” She also had highly popular tunes in “Private Dancer,” “It’s Only Love,” and “I Don’t Wanna Fight.”

Along with chart topping hits, Turner was an actress, starring in films including Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome, Last Action Hero, Tommy, and the TV series Ally McBeal.

