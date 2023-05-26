Wanda Sykes Calls Transgender Bathroom Laws Banning Men from Women’s Restrooms ‘Stupid and Hateful’

Comedian Wanda Sykes has blasted transgender bathroom laws that ban biological men from women’s restrooms, saying such laws are “stupid and hateful.”

In an interview with Variety, Wanda Sykes explained why she addresses the transgender bathroom debate in her new Netflix stand-up special I’m an Entertainer.

“I’m not trans, but they have my support, 100 percent,” Sykes said.

“I wanted to find something where I can shine some light on what they’re going through, to show how just stupid and hateful really it is. I was in a woman’s bathroom one time, and I was like, ‘Who would want to come in here anyway? It was like, I kind of want to go check out the men’s room. Sometimes, it’s even cleaner.'”

She added: “And that’s how that whole bit started. I’ve always just been grossed out by bathrooms.”

Sykes revealed she discarded some jokes from her special that might offend transgenders.

“In the trans area, I had to step some things back that might be misconstrued as me making fun, instead of trying to help,” she recalled.

“It was more about the laws making it a crime for parents to help their children who were having gender identity issues. I said to myself, ‘You don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about — shut up and let’s just talk about the bathrooms.’”

She said audiences did laugh at the jokes. “But then I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Why are y’all laughing? What are you laughing about?’ So yeah, I’m quick to get rid of something if it doesn’t feel right.”

Sykes also slammed fellow comedian Dave Chappelle for his refusal to cave to radical transgender activists who are pressuring Netflix to deplatform him for his transgender jokes.

“I think what he said was so hurtful and damaging to the trans community,” she told Variety.

As Breitbart News reported, Sykes said in a separate interview with The Guardian that criticism of cancel culture is simply “straight men pissed that can’t say things any more.”

