Watch: Bruce Springsteen Falls on His Face During Amsterdam Concert

Septuagenarian rocker Bruce Springsteen had a nasty fall during a show in Amsterdam on Sunday night, coming down flat on his face in front of the audience as he tumbled up a set of stairs.
The acrobatics in the Dutch capital reminded some observers of the fall taken by President Joe Biden a few years back when he similarly defied gravity and fell up a set of aircraft stairs – not once, but twice – while trying to board Air Force One, as Breitbart News reported.
Watch below as Springsteen tumbles at the Johan Cruijff Arena:
Bruce Biden pic.twitter.com/wMiXaPB1rL
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 29, 2023
Commentators explained he came down after completing the execution of Ghosts, going from the catwalk to the stage.
The 73-year-old performer reportedly downplayed the matter and later continued playing as did his backing E Street Band musicians who never stopped despite the spectacular fall.
Springsteen was holding a double concert as part of the tour ‘Only the Strong Survive’ which on the evidence proved to be a self-fulfilling prophecy.
The same tour has taken him to Barcelona, Spain, a concert attended by the Obamas (Barack and Michelle), Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg and whose photos in restaurants in Barcelona went viral on Twitter.
