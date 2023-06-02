Disney Pride Collection Includes Mickey Mouse Bodysuit for Babies

Disney, known for fighting anti-grooming legislation in Florida, released its “Pride Collection” for “Pride Month,” which includes a Mickey Mouse bodysuit for babies ages 0 to 24 months.

Disney’s recently launched pride collection features the “Mickey Mouse Bodysuit for Baby,” adorned with the colors of the rainbow.

“Expressive Mickey Mouse shares the love from this soft cotton bodysuit featuring rainbow color graphics and stitched trims. Baby will lead the parade as your pride and joy!” the item description reads.

The description adds that its Pride Collection was “created by members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community,” and that “the Walt Disney Company proudly works with nonprofits throughout the year to support the LGBTQIA+ community globally.”

In recent years, Disney has been in the news regarding its war with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R), as the woke corporation pushes back against anti-grooming legislation, including the state’s Parental Rights in Education law, which prohibits teachers from discussing sexuality and transgender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade.

As Breitbart News reported on Wednesday, the Walt Disney Co. is still planning to invest $17 billion in Florida, despite its ongoing legal battle against Gov. DeSantis, which originated over the state’s anti-grooming law protecting school children from LGBTQ indoctrination.

Meanwhile, all sorts of debauchery continues to take place on Disney property.

Recently, a video posted to social media appeared to show a male Disneyland employee dressed in drag and greeting children.

Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress. pic.twitter.com/Ta2dwyAaSa — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 30, 2023

As Breitbart News reported in 2021, Disney has removed “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” from its park greeting, censoring any mention of gender in an attempt to be gender-inclusive. The new greeting that park visitors can now hear is “Good evening, dreamers of all ages.”

