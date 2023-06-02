Report: Al Pacino Demanded DNA Test as Pregnant Girlfriend Relationship Rumors Swirl

The Godfather and Scarface star Al Pacino is set to be a new father at the age of 83, as he and his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah are now expecting a child together. Pacino, however, reportedly demanded a paternity test, doubting he’s able to impregnate a woman.

Pacino, who has had medical issues that he thought would have prevented him from getting a woman pregnant, did not believe the baby was his, and therefore demanded a DNA test to prove it, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ.

Moreover, the Hollywood star reportedly had no idea Alfallah was pregnant until two months ago, and he was “shocked” when he found out.

Alfallah, who is currently eight months pregnant, obliged with Pacino’s demand and got the paternity test, which revealed that the actor is indeed the father. This will be Pacino’s fourth child.

While rumors of Pacino and Alfallah’s relationship being “long over” circulate, a source told Daily Mail that Pacino “could not be happier” about Alfallah’s pregnancy, and claimed that he was not kept in the dark about the baby, adding that the two are still “very much in love.”

The actor is also the father of 33-year-old film producer Julie Marie Pacino, who he had with acting coach Jan Tarrant, 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia Pacino, who he had with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino is not the only octogenarian — or near octogenarian — Hollywood star to recently become a new father.

Last month, Goodfellas and Raging Bull star Robert De Niro, who is turning 80-years-old this August, revealed that he recently welcomed his seventh child into the world.

