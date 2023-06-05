Watch: Bug Flies into Taylor Swift’s Mouth, Forcing Her to ‘Swallow’ It

A bug flew into Democrat Party activist and pop megastar Taylor Swift’s mouth during her performance in Chicago on Sunday night, forcing her to “swallow” it.

“I swallowed a bug, I’m so sorry,” Swift told her tens of thousands of fans while onstage during Sunday’s concert, before turning away from them to cough, according to a video obtained by TMZ.

Watch Below:

“I’ll be fine, it’s just dumb, it’s just so stupid,” the singer added, before pausing again, and then joking, “Oh, delicious.”

“Oh, God. Is there any chance that none of you saw that?” Swift said. “It’s fine, it’s all, it’s — I’ve swallowed it.”

Sunday’s performance wrapped up a three-day stint in Chicago for Swift, who is currently on tour.

On Friday, the “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer marked the start of her Chicago stretch by attacking hat she called “harmful pieces of legislation” — a reference to the growing number of state laws protecting children from irreversible body modification, sexually explicit drag shows, and other forms of radical LGBTQQIP2SAA+ indoctrination.

“We can’t talk about pride without talking about pain,” Swift said. “Right now and in recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ[QIAAP2s+] and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone. Every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities.”

Watch Below:

🏳️‍🌈| Taylor Swift talking about #PrideMonth — “Happy pride month everyone! (…) This is a safe space for you, this is a celebratory space for you! I wish that every place was safe and beautiful for people in the LGBTQ community.” #ChicagoTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/SQcBRJzOYr — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) June 3, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, Swift has become one of the celebrities hyping transgender propaganda in recent years, casting a female-to-male trans model as her love interest in a music video she shot last year.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has also been embracing other left-wing causes and woke activism.

In 2020, Swift officially endorsed Joe Biden’s bid for the White House, placing her enormous star power and influencer status in service of the Democrat Party.

The “Bad Blood” singer has also claimed that abortion and gay rights are among her top issues in choosing a candidate.

During the 2020 presidential race, Swift lashed out at then-President Donald Trump on social media, accusing the 45th president of “stoking the fires of white supremacy.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.