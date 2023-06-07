Oxfam Apologizes for Portraying J.K. Rowling as a ‘TERF’ in Gay Pride Video, Transgender Backlash Ensues

Author J.K. Rowling poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald', at a central London cinema, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
David Ng

The globalist British charity Oxfam International has issued an apology for caricaturizing Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling as a “TERF” — or “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” — in its recent gay pride video, saying it was “sorry” for the “offense it caused.”

But Oxfam’s apology has sparked its own backlash from radical transgender activists, who are claiming the charity is “legitimising bigots” and is caving to “alt-right fanatics.”

On Tuesday, Oxfam said in its apology that it had edited its gay pride video to remove the sequence depicting J.K. Rowling as a scowling, demonic creature wearing a “TERF” button.

“In efforts to make an important point about the real harm caused by transphobia, we made a mistake,” the organization said. “We have therefore edited the video to remove the term TERF and we are sorry for the offense it caused. There was no intention by Oxfam or the film-makers for this slide to have portrayed any particular person or people.”

Some transgender activists have re-posted the deleted sequence as well as the caricature of Rowling. Activists have begun attacking Oxfam for what they see as the group’s capitulation to the right, saying it is effectively legitimizing transphobia.

J.K. Rowling hasn’t commented publicly on the matter.

The Harry Potter author has been the target of vitriol and even death threats from transgender activists who believe that she is promoting transphobia when she has argued that gender is based in biology and that a transgender “woman” isn’t a real woman.

