Actor Adam DeVine Claims He and Wife Witnessed a Hollywood Hills Murder After ‘Crazy Poker Game with Prostitutes’

Actor Adam DeVine, best known for the film series Pitch Perfect, claims that he and his wife Chloe Bridges witnessed a man getting “gunned down” outside a neighbor’s home in their Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

DeVine, 39, said that he and his wife, who was featured in the TV series Pretty Little Liars over 10 episodes, were sitting on their balcony and watching a neighbor’s house as visitors were coming and going. He added that the home was hosting a “crazy poker game” that included prostitutes, the Daily Mail reported.

“This is a true scary thing that just happened. So, across the street they were running this like crazy poker game, right?” DeVine said during an episode of the “This Is Important” podcast.

“People were rolling up in like Lamborghinis and Bentleys and Rolls Royces and s*** and like old guys, who for sure f*** prostitutes and play cards,” the actor continued.

After noting he and his wife were watching from their balcony, he added, “this is where it gets sad.”

“Someone was murdered there,” he revealed.

“Yeah dude, I called that s*** I called that s***. I was like ‘this is dastardly s*** going down here’ and sure enough someone is gunned down,” DeVine said.

“Yeah but, that happens, people be dying,’ says DeVine defending his retelling of the deadly shooting. This isn’t Hollywood, this is a story about my actual life,” he added.

Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine witnesses a man get 'gunned down' outside his $2.6million LA mansionhttps://t.co/7KY7fS9bIw pic.twitter.com/SSCDy2IgOr — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) June 8, 2023

The Los Angeles Police have confirmed the shooting, saying that a 39-year-old man was shot and killed at the home. The suspect fled the scene and police have no motive for the shooting. They do not think it is gang related, though, KTLA-TV reported on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as Emil Lahaziel.

“During the party, the valet let one of the guests know that somebody had arrived and was outside and wanted to talk to him,” said witness and neighbor Kimberly Block. “So the guest left the party, left the house, came outside and there was a squabble. The guy in the car shot the guest.”

Crime has exploded across the L.A. area with home invasion, carjacking, and murder rates all climbing. Meanwhile, L.A. County Democrats proposed a plan to “depopulate and decarcerate” inmates in the county jail system, a plan that would disgorge hundreds of convicted criminals back out onto the streets.

The plan so outraged citizens, that party bosses shelved the plan not long after it was announced.

After years of city politicians pushing defund the police policies and the subsequent skyrocketing crime rates, newly-installed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is now calling for the city to hire an additional 1,000 police officers in a desperate attempt to get crime under control.

