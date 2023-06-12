Former Neighbor Stands Strong as Megan Fox Threatens Him: ‘I Have Jesus so I’ll Never Fear Witchcraft’

Robby Starbuck — the Christian conservative who enraged actress Megan Fox by claiming her sons are “forced” to wear girls’ clothes — is standing strong as she threatens him, proclaiming, “I have Jesus so I’ll never fear witchcraft.”

“I have Jesus so I’ll never fear witchcraft,” Starbuck said in response to Fox, who exploded at him on social media over the weekend, threatening the podcaster with references to witchcraft after his post accusing her of “child abuse” went viral.

“These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them,” Starbuck wrote on Twitter.

“It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them,” he added.

These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them. pic.twitter.com/k3ULKG7fFm — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 8, 2023

The Transformers actress responded by declaring, “You fucked with the wrong witch” and sharing a bizarre image of a nearly-nude woman reportedly “holding a carcass-eating ritual,” adding a sticker on the photo that reads “me outside rob starbucks house.”

“Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe,” Fox’s tirade read, in part. “I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here.”

“You fucked with the wrong witch,” the actress concluded.

That’s when Starbuck responded by brushing off Fox’s threats, stating his confidence that Jesus Christ will protect him from any spiritual attacks and adding that he will pray for her sons.

“I lived in the same gated community as you in Calabasas. Our kids played together there. Ask your nanny. She was the one bringing them to the park, not you,” Starbuck, a music video director turned conservative influencer, added in his response.

Starbuck posted a video to his Instagram page recapping the controversy and restating his message directed at Fox. “Megan can accuse me of doing this for a political campaign, but I don’t have a political campaign,” he stated. “And beyond that, she called me a clout chaser, but I’m not the one doing a blood-drinking ritual for attention.”

In 2019, Fox claimed her son wearing dresses to school instills confidence in him. She has made headlines over the past few years for Satanic hijinks with her rapper-rocker fiancée Machine Gun Kelly — drinking each other’s blood and performing a fetishistic parody of the Last Supper, for example.

The actress recently was a cover model for Sports Illustrated‘s annual Swimsuit Edition.

