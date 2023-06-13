Cartoon Network’s ‘We Baby Bears’ Children Series Introduces Gender ‘Non-Binary’ Characters With ‘They/Them’ Pronouns

Cartoon Network’s’ We Baby Bears animated series has introduced characters who are gender “non-binary” and use “they/them” pronouns, making it the latest show to promote gender non-conformity in children.

On Monday, Cartoon Network announced the new “non-binary” characters, who will appear on Saturday’s gay pride month-themed episode titled “Polly’s New Crew.” The news was first reported by GLAAD, which for years has been aggressively pushing Hollywood studios to embrace the radical LGBTQ agenda.

As GLAAD reported:

In “Polly’s New Crew,” the bears reunite with their old friend Polly the Pirate Captain. They soon learn that Polly is under the effect of a pirate curse and need to help [Polly] overcome it. The three bears arrive on the ship with the help of their friend Box. Once they’ve landed, everyone introduces themselves. “I am the great Winnifred, she/her. Actor extraordinaire!” Winnie says. “Our crew also has a new addition,” one of the bears shares. “Meet Box! They use they/them pronouns and they make an exceptionally good quiche!” Polly excitedly shares that [Polly] “use[s] they/them pronouns as well!”

Watch below:

New episode of @cartoonnetwork’s kid’s show “We Baby Bears” introduces non-binary characters who go by they/them pronouns. They’re after your kids. pic.twitter.com/DMimiXslLX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 13, 2023

In May, transgender actor Dominique Jackson voiced a guest role on We Baby Bears, playing a biologically female character named “Cassi.”

The show’s embrace of radical gender ideology is par for the course for Cartoon Network.

The woke network, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, previously promoted preferred pronouns during the Transgender Day of Visibility in April, demanding pronoun compliance as a form of “respect.”

A study released last year showed a stunning 222 percent increase in LGBTQ characters and stories in children’s programming across all networks between 2017 and 2019 alone.

