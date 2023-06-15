‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Banned in Middle East After Promoting Transgender Agenda

Sony’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been banned in several Middle Eastern countries after it was revealed that the animated superhero movie promotes the transgender agenda, specifically gender reassignment for children.

The movie has been yanked from release schedules in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and other Muslim countries in the region for failing to pass censorship reviews, according to a report in Esquire Middle East. The sequel was reportedly scheduled to debut on June 22 across the region ahead of the the upcoming Eid Al Adha holiday.

While no official reasons for the act of censorship were given, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse promotes transgenderism in at least two scenes.

As Breitbart News reported, a transgender flag can be spotted in one scene set in Gwen Stacy’s bedroom. The pink-and-blue trans pride flag situated over her door reads “Protect Trans Kids.” Some reports have interpreted this to mean that Gwen (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) is a transgender character, though nothing in the history of the Spider-man comics or movies has ever indicated this.

In another scene, viewers can see a police uniform worn by Gwen’s father, George Stacy. The uniform features a trans pride flag patch on the lapel.

Transgenderism is still considered taboo in many majority Muslim countries.

Last year, the UAE banned Disney Pixar’s animated Toy Story spin-off Lightyear from showing in cinemas. The movie features a features a lesbian kiss.

Disney also yanked the move from the version of its Disney+ streaming service available in the region, along with the Baymax series, which has a transgender “man” who menstruates.

