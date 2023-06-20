Laurence Fox Dares British Police to ‘Pay Me a Visit’ After Burning ‘Progress’ Pride Flags: ‘I’ll Put the Kettle On’

Actor Laurence Fox, who played Hunter Biden in the movie My Son Hunter, has dared British police to “pay me a visit” after he recorded himself burning “progress” pride flags in what appeared to be his backyard.

Laurence Fox was responding to a Daily Mail report saying London’s Metropolitan Police are “assessing” the actor’s video for any possible violations of hate laws.

As Breitbart News reported, Fox recently filmed himself setting fire to a series of “progress” pride flags, saying the flag represents “child mutilation” and stands against “biological reality” and “objective truth.”

The so-called “progress” flag consists of the regular pride flag but with added colors and stripes to symbolize other 2SLGBTQIA+ groups, including transgender and gender “non-binary” people.

They can “assess” me all they want. I’m not in the slightest bit intimidated by the London branch of the Stasi… Sorry, I mean the @metpoliceuk I’m home now by the way chaps. Do feel free to pop round. I’ll put the kettle on. https://t.co/y56U8NnLZz — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) June 20, 2023

Fox also responded to an individual who claimed to have reported the actor to police.

“I very much look forward to them explaining to me that I have committed a hate crime by burning an icon to child mutilation, but the doctors who chop off vulnerable healthy young girls breasts, and young boys penises haven’t,” Fox wrote.

“I’m done negotiating with the mutilators. I am tolerant of pretty much everything, but child sacrifice is an absolute red line.”

Britain has strict laws concerning so-called “homophobic, biphobic and transphobic” actions or words. Individuals can face legal consequences for simply expressing dissent toward the latest transgender orthodoxy.

Last year, the Essex Police force warned the public that they will be “monitoring” their social media posts for “hate crimes” during Pride month.

Police in Britain were also filmed last year arresting a military veteran for posting a meme critical of woke gender ideology on Facebook.

“Is this the Gestapo? What has gone wrong in our country?” the veteran asked in the video as he was being placed in handcuffs by three officers outside of his suburban home.

Numerous former transgender individuals have expressed regret over their decision to transition, and it could end up costing hospitals who performed and facilitated the surgeries.

As Breitbart News reported, detransitioner Chloe Cole recently announced that she has launched a lawsuit against Kaiser Permanente and other medical institutions, alleging “medical negligence.” In Canada, another former transgender person filed the first lawsuit in that country against her medical providers for facilitating her transition.

In Australia, a woman who regrets attempting to transition into a man is suing the psychiatrist who approved her taking of cross-sex hormones after just one meeting.

