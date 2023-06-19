Reclaim Party leader Laurence Fox has defended burning several LGBTQ+ ‘Progress Pride’ flags in his back garden, saying that the flag represents “child mutilation” and stands against “biological reality” and “objective truth”.

British actor turned anti-woke campaigner Laurence Fox refused to stand down following social media outrage over a video of him burning several “Progress Pride” flags over the weekend. The video, which went viral on Twitter, was picked up in the legacy media, with multiple reports highlighting the “outrage” against the act.

However, the My Son Hunter star said that he would not be deterred by social media “pile ons”.

“I will always stand for biological reality, objective truth and the protection of vulnerable and confused children against those who would do their bodies irreversible harm,” the Reclaim Party leader said.

“No one served under this child mutilation flag. No one fought under it. It’s a concocted piece of political artifice. It divides people down sexual and skin colour lines. It is antithetical to what a national flag represents. A national flag represents the values of a nation. This migraine flag represents an ideology,” Fox continued.

“I stand against everything this so called ‘progressive’ pride flag, which preaches inclusion, but not of all people stands for. It claims to stand for diversity, but hates diversity of opinion. It stands for equity, which is communism and forced equality. Dragging us all down to the lowest common denominator. I loathe what it represents. Especially since it has hijacked hard fought for gay and lesbian rights to push through its altogether more sinister objective.

“So if you think that a few mean tweets will stop me. Think again.”

My friend brought me some child mutilation bunting. It got the treatment it deserved. pic.twitter.com/hJmioHwo6h — Laurence Fox (@LozzaFox) June 18, 2023

In a separate video, Fox said that the so-called Progress Pride flag has “nothing to do” with the original rainbow pride flag, which he said represents the “hard fought for gay and lesbian rights” that “everybody” would support.

Fox went on to say that the United Kingdom already has a flag that “unites everyone: gay, straight, lesbian, white, black, yellow, red, green, thin and fat… It’s called the Union Jack and it represents us all, and it represents secular liberal democracy.”

The criticism of Fox stands in contrast to other footage claimed to have been recorded this month, of the national Union Flag being disrespectfully dropped on the ground by government workmen as they were replaced with rows of “Intersex-Inclusive Progress Pride Flag”. While not generally grabbing headlines, the video was picked up by Talk TV’s Piers Morgan, who said of it:” The rainbow flag has been posted over London’s Regent Street in place of the Union Jack… is Pride month more important than patriotism?”.

“You’re taking the wrong ****ing flag down, mate.”

“You don’t think we know that?!” I’m with these guys. pic.twitter.com/lRWNIGGkU9 — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) June 12, 2023

In the video, a bystander could be heard saying: “You’re taking the wrong fucking flag down mate!” to which the Westminster council employee responded: “You think I don’t know that?”.

Fox, who is currently standing for Parliament for the Reclaim Party in the race to replace Boris Johnson in his vacated seat in Uxbridge, has previously run afoul of transgenderism proponents for criticising LGTBQIA2S+ flags, having been suspended by Twitter last year for posting a meme which combined four Progress Pride flags together into a swastika to mock the authoritarian tendencies of the woke movement.

The meme was later shared by a British army veteran, for which he was arrested for supposedly causing offence online, however, ultimately no charges were brought forward following steep public backlash against woke policing.

WATCH: Army Veteran Arrested by 'Politicised Police' for Posting LGBT Pride Flag Meme on Facebook https://t.co/wdplAJCRfB — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) July 30, 2022