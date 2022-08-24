An Australian woman who regrets attempting to transition into a man is suing the psychiatrist who approved her taking cross-sex hormones after just one meeting.

The psychiatrist went on to approve surgeries to remove both of her breasts and her uterus, which the patient now describes as “absolutely devastating.”

Jay Langadinos is now 31 but was only 19 when an endocrinologist referred her to Sydney psychiatrist Dr. Pat Toohey in order to see if she was fit for a gender transition.

According to a statement of claim filed in the New South Wales Supreme Court, the endocrinologist said that Langadinos needed “a thorough psychiatric work-up before embarking on hormone treatment,” prior to undergoing the medical transition process, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

But Toohey concluded that the patient suffered from gender dysphoria and was fit for masculinizing testosterone therapy after just one meeting.

At their second meeting, Langadinos told the psychiatrist that she wanted to undergo a double mastectomy. The procedure was approved and she had the operation two months later.

Shortly after, Toohey approved Langadinos’ request for a hysterectomy. Langadinos did not receive any second opinions.

Langadinos now regrets her attempt to change her sex and is suing Toohey for professional negligence. She claims that the psychiatrist approved the hormone therapy even after she told him that she had a social phobia.

According to court documents, Toohey suggested that Langadinos seek social and family therapy, though she disregarded his advice. Toohey approved the two procedures anyway.

Langadinos explains that she “came to the knowledge that she should not have undergone the hormone therapy or the first and second procedures” while receiving psychiatric treatment from another doctor four years after the hysterectomy. Langadinos talked to an endocrinologist in 2020 about discontinuing her testosterone therapy.

Langadinos contends in the court documents that Toohey should have realized that she was autistic and recommended further care before allowing the hormone treatment.

She also claims that her social anxiety should have been treated before she was allowed to receive hormone therapy.

Langadinos has told reporters, “Knowing that I can’t have children is absolutely devastating,” and has claimed that the transition has left her with anxiety, depression, early menopause, and impaired psychological functioning.

Solicitor Anna Kerr of New South Wales’ Feminist Legal Clinic referred Langadinos’ case to legal firm Slater and Gordon and thinks that there will be several similar cases in the future. She remarked that this lawsuit is “likely to be the tip of the iceberg.”

“We can expect to see extensive litigation in future years related to gender-affirming cross-sex hormones and surgeries,” Kerr contended.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com