Greta Van Fleet Singer Josh Kiszka Responds to TN Anti-Grooming Law by Coming Out as Gay

Josh Kiszka, lead singer of the rock band Greta Van Fleet, has reacted to anti-grooming legislation in Tennessee by announcing that he has been in a same sex-relationship for nearly a decade.

“Where I’ve settled a home in Tennessee, legislators are proposing bills that threaten the freedom of love,” Kiszka, a founding member of the Grammy-winning band, began in a statement posted to Instagram.

“It’s imperative that I speak my truth for not only myself, but in hopes to change hearts, minds, and laws in Tennessee and beyond,” the singer continued.

Kiszka went on to announce to his 390,000 Instagram followers that he has been in a “loving, same-sex relationship” for the past eight years.

“These issues are especially close to my heart as I’ve been in a loving, same-sex relationship with my partner for the past 8 years,” he said. “Those close to me are well aware, but it’s important to me to share publicly.”

“Over the years, the outpouring of love for the LGBTQ+ community has been resounding, but there is still work to be done for LGBTQ+ rights in TN, the nation, and the world,” Kiszka added.

The singer then shared a list of left-wing and LGBTQQIAAP2S+ organizations that he says are “doing great work.”

“I wanted to share how we can all continue to advocate for this valiant cause,” Kiszka said.

Earlier this year, Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that would prevent drag shows from taking place on public property or in front of children, making it the first state in the U.S. to pass such anti-grooming legislation.

Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed the bill, which criminalizes drag shows that occur in public or in the view of children. The legislation was submitted by State Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, who called it “a common sense child-safety bill.” As Breitbart News previously reported, the bill classifies “male and female impersonators” as adult cabaret performers.

The law does nothing to affect same-sex romances like Kizska’s one way or another, unless either member of the couple seeks an audience of children for sexually-charged performances.

