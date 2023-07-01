Jimmy Kimmel Fact-Checked, Ripped After Mocking RFK Jr’s Claim That Lockdowns Sparked Weight Gain

Paul Bois

Left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took a hit on social media this week after he mocked Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s claim that the coronavirus lockdowns caused weight gain.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has largely been running on an anti-establishment platform in his bid to unseat Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination, taking aim at the president for his coronavirus and vaccine policies for the damage it inflicted on the American people. In a tweet earlier this week, RFK Jr. claimed that Americans gained an average of 29 pounds during the coronavirus lockdowns. Kennedy said this after sharing a video of himself exercising outdoors with a surprisingly muscular body.

“As President, I will restore America as the global example of health & well-being. Not through pills or syringes, but through character and self-discipline. And I will continue to walk the walk and lead by example,” he wrote. “Americans gained an average of 29 pounds during the Covid lockdowns. I will help turn this around by encouraging our citizens to exercise, eat well, and fortify their immune systems by removing harmful chemicals from our food.”

“wow! we each gained 29 lbs? that almost sounds like nonsense! (there’s a good possibility this guy is Borat)” Kimmel said in response.

A Twitter fact-check later flagged Kimmel and RFK Jr.’s tweet to clarify that roughly 42 percent of Americans did indeed gain undesired weight during the lockdowns, with the average being 29 pounds. So, while RFK Jr. had the correct weight, he inflated the percentage beyond 42 percent.

“18% of U.S. adults report undesired weight loss, with an average weight loss of 26 lbs. 42% of U.S. adults report undesired weight gain, with an average gain of 29 lbs,” the American Psychological Association study said. “20% of men report undesired weight loss, with an average weight loss of 25 lbs. 39% of men report undesired weight gain, with an average gain of 37 lbs. 17% of women report undesired weight loss, with an average weight loss of 27 lbs. 45% of women report undesired weight gain, with an average gain of 22 lbs.”

People immediately jumped on Kimmel for his hit against RFK Jr. and for dismissing the clear negative impacts the coronavirus lockdowns had on Americans.

