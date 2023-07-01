Jimmy Kimmel Fact-Checked, Ripped After Mocking RFK Jr’s Claim That Lockdowns Sparked Weight Gain

Left-wing late-night host Jimmy Kimmel took a hit on social media this week after he mocked Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s claim that the coronavirus lockdowns caused weight gain.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has largely been running on an anti-establishment platform in his bid to unseat Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination, taking aim at the president for his coronavirus and vaccine policies for the damage it inflicted on the American people. In a tweet earlier this week, RFK Jr. claimed that Americans gained an average of 29 pounds during the coronavirus lockdowns. Kennedy said this after sharing a video of himself exercising outdoors with a surprisingly muscular body.

“As President, I will restore America as the global example of health & well-being. Not through pills or syringes, but through character and self-discipline. And I will continue to walk the walk and lead by example,” he wrote. “Americans gained an average of 29 pounds during the Covid lockdowns. I will help turn this around by encouraging our citizens to exercise, eat well, and fortify their immune systems by removing harmful chemicals from our food.”

“wow! we each gained 29 lbs? that almost sounds like nonsense! (there’s a good possibility this guy is Borat)” Kimmel said in response.

A Twitter fact-check later flagged Kimmel and RFK Jr.’s tweet to clarify that roughly 42 percent of Americans did indeed gain undesired weight during the lockdowns, with the average being 29 pounds. So, while RFK Jr. had the correct weight, he inflated the percentage beyond 42 percent.

“18% of U.S. adults report undesired weight loss, with an average weight loss of 26 lbs. 42% of U.S. adults report undesired weight gain, with an average gain of 29 lbs,” the American Psychological Association study said. “20% of men report undesired weight loss, with an average weight loss of 25 lbs. 39% of men report undesired weight gain, with an average gain of 37 lbs. 17% of women report undesired weight loss, with an average weight loss of 27 lbs. 45% of women report undesired weight gain, with an average gain of 22 lbs.”

Americans gained an average of 29 pounds during the Covid lockdowns. I will help turn this around by encouraging our citizens to exercise, eat well, and fortify their immune systems by removing harmful chemicals from our food. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 25, 2023

People immediately jumped on Kimmel for his hit against RFK Jr. and for dismissing the clear negative impacts the coronavirus lockdowns had on Americans.

Political Jimmy Kimmel is the worst. I’m not tapped in on all of RFK’s political stances and agendas but out of all of things for Kimmel to cherry pick, he decides to poke holes in fitness and the betterment of health in the United States? What is wrong with this guy? https://t.co/zeLJyxNza2 — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) June 28, 2023

This is the type of intellectual dishonesty @jimmykimmel is good for. Yes, @RobertKennedyJr may have improperly stated the statistic. 42% of Americans reported undesired, weight gain, with the average amount of weight gained being 29 pounds. That is the problem, Jimmy. Not… https://t.co/VGCnbzee57 pic.twitter.com/4w0c33Vhuu — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 28, 2023

What is Kimmel's point here even? He just hates him so he's pointing and laughing when he speaks the truth? Does he think people didn't gain weight over covid? That would be pretty idiotic tbh. Are all libs anti exercise now? https://t.co/WgCdC72Eys pic.twitter.com/pVk99GpO9b — Zay🏻‍♂️🐊🇺🇲 (@Zaytroven) June 29, 2023

Read along as twitter users teach Jimmy Kimmel how “Averages” work. This is a platform for eduction @elonmusk. https://t.co/CfE1Ve9S3p — Ray (@RayZorback) June 29, 2023

