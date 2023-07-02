‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Claims He Has Been ‘Unjustly Targeted’ as Protective Order for Teen Girl Expires

The Flash star Era Miller’s harassment order expired in Massachusetts. A mother and her 12-year-old child had obtained a temporary harassment prevention order against the actor last year, alleging that Miller had intimidated their family by brandishing a firearm during an argument and acted inappropriately toward the child.

The temporary harassment order, which had been set to expire on July 1, was lifted by a judge on Friday, according to a report by Deadline. No criminal charges were ever filed.

Meanwhile, Miller’s attorney, Marissa Elkins, insists the actor was “never alone with the child and never interacted with the child outside of two brief encounters which occurred in the presence of several other adults.”

Elkins also said that all of Miller’s encounters with the child were initiated by the mother — and that the actor never had a weapon on him during these interactions.

“I’m encouraged by today’s outcome and very grateful at this moment to everyone who has stood beside me and sought to ensure that this egregious misuse of the protective order system was halted,” Miller — who has declared himself “non-binary” with “they/them” pronouns — said in a statement obtained by Deadline.

“Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger,” the actor continued. “They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services.”

“I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive action,” Miller added.

This was not Miller’s only bout of legal trouble in the past year.

Last summer, the parents of an 18-year-old obtained a protective order against Miller, accusing the actor of “physically and emotionally abusing” and grooming the teenager since she was 12 years old.

In another separate situation, the actor was accused of housing three young children and their mother at his farm in Vermont, causing the father and two others to worry.

The two others with knowledge of the situation had told Rolling Stone that there are unattended firearms around the actor’s home, as well as frequent and heavy marijuana usage in front of the children. They also claimed that a one-year-old child had picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth.

Miller was also arrested twice last year in Hawaii — the first time after officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron and the second time for an alleged assault.

Despite all these scandals, Warner Bros. still released The Flash, starring Miller, in June. The DC superhero film’s ticket sales quickly crashed and it is on pace to lose $150 million for the studio, according to a box-office analyst.

