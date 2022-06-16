Mother, 12-Year-Old Obtain Protection Order Against ‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller

A Greenfield, Massachusetts, mother and her 12-year-old child reportedly obtained a temporary harassment prevention order against The Flash star Ezra Miller on Wednesday, alleging that the actor had intimidated their family by brandishing a firearm during an argument and acted inappropriately toward the child, who identifies as nonbinary.

The protection order, reviewed by the Daily Beast, was signed by a judge who spoke with the 12-year-old accuser — whose identity remains anonymous — their mother, and a neighbor who witnessed the alleged incident involving Miller, who also identifies as nonbinary.

On February 2, the three were with Miller at the neighbor’s home in Greenfield when tensions started rising. The mother mentioned traveling with her “tribe” of people, which caused Miller to snap and accuse her of cultural appropriation.

After that, a conversation about board games allegedly ran amuck after Miller claimed the board game Parcheesi had Rastafarian roots, and the neighbor — who is half black — asked the actor which sect of the Rastafari movement the game had originated from.

“At this point, Ezra explodes and started screaming directly into my face,” the neighbor said, adding that the Justice League actor said: “You don’t even know what the fuck you’re talking about. What did you say to me? What did you just say to me?!”

The neighbor — who continuously refers to Miller as “they” — went on to say the actor then brandished a firearm.

“I was very caught off-guard,” the neighbor said. “Then they opened up their jacket — they had this, like, big Sherpa jacket — and they opened up one side of their jacket, you could see a gun, and they said, ‘Talking like that could get you into a really serious situation.'”

After that, Miller allegedly told the mother, “I’ve talked extensively with your child,” adding, “you’re going to realize that you don’t have any control over them anymore. They’re an elevated being, and they would be lucky to have someone like me guide them.”

The actor then moved his chair closer to the child — who was 11-years-old at the time — and began hugging and touching the child’s hips, requesting that the minor add him on Instagram, the trio said.

Miller also allegedly told the child — who had expressed an interest in horses — that he would obtain several horses, and that the child could help him care for them on his farm in Vermont, which is roughly 40 miles from Greenfield.

The child said Miller was “just weirdly drawn to me, and kept talking about how they love my outfit and love my style, and kept going on and on about how it was great.”

“It was really uncomfortable,” the child said. “I was really nervous. I was scared to be around [Miller] after he’d yelled at my mother and she was crying.”

The protection order in Massachusetts comes after reports of authorities being unable to “locate or serve” Miller with a separate order in North Dakota accusing him of “physically and emotionally abusing” and grooming another child, now 18, since she was 12 years old.

In addition to the recent grooming allegations, Miller has been arrested twice this year in Hawaii — the first time in March, after officers responded to a report of a disorderly bar patron, and the second time in April, for an alleged assault.

During one of the arrests, the actor snapped at police, demanding that they get his pronouns right, or face legal consequences for hate crime, after police addressed him as “sir” rather than “they.”

In 2020, Miller was seen in a bizarre video that appeared to show him choking a woman at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Watch Below:

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.