Nolte: Mr. They/Them’s ‘Flash’ Could Lose $150 Million

According to one box office analyst, The Flash could end up costing Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) a $150 million loss.

The Flash cost around $200 million to produce and another $100 million to promote. Theater owners keep around 50 percent of the box office. In China theaters keep 75 percent.

Thus far, The Flash has grossed $87.5 million domestically and $123 million overseas. That's $210 million worldwide after ten days of release. Last weekend, it dropped over 70 percent. At this point, The Flash will be lucky to gross $390 million worldwide, which is where Black Adam ended up.

Let's say The Flash grosses $375 million worldwide. After the theaters take their cut, that leaves WBD with about $175 million. $300 million minus $175 million equals a loss of $125 million.

The Flash will make up some of that loss with what's known as "ancillaries" — home video sales and rentals, TV deals, etc. — but this is WBD's fifth superhero flop in a row.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) – $134 million worldwide

Black Adam (2022) – $393 million worldwide

The Suicide Squad (2021) – $168 million worldwide

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020) – $169 million worldwide

Birds of Prey (2019) – $205 million worldwide

Even graded on a pandemic curve, The Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman 1984 fall way short. Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was released during the worst part of the pandemic and grossed $365 million worldwide, nearly $200 million more than both of those DC titles.

Out of the seven major studios/distributors, WBD is ranked sixth, having grossed just $252 million so far this year. For comparison, Disney and Universal are worth over $1 billion. Gross means very little. What matters are profits. Disney might be grossing big numbers, but is still losing a fortune. I can't imagine the losses WBD is taking due to the failed DC Universe. And I doubt August's Blue Beetle will be the DC hero WBD desperately needs. Will the endlessly-delayed Aquaman 2 save the day? Even if it does well, one out of seven is still a catastrophe.

