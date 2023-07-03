Robert De Niro’s Grandson Leandro Dead at 19: ‘Loved You Beyond Words or Description’

Robert De Niro’s grandson, Leandro, 19, has died after being found Sunday in his New York apartment. A white powder-like substance was reportedly found on a plate near his body.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez — who was the son of Robert De Niro’s adopted daughter, Drena De Niro — was found dead sitting in a chair in a $950,000, one-bedroom apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street, The Daily Mail reported.

He was found by a friend who hadn’t heard from him in a few days and was checking in on him, TMZ reported.

Drena De Niro — whose mother is Robert De Niro’s first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott — confirmed her son’s death in an Instagram post.

“My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” she wrote. “You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now…. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on.”

Leandro’s father was artist Carlos Rodriguez.

Robert De Niro adopted Drena De Niro when he married Diahnne Abbott in 1976.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has appeared in small roles in a handful of movies, including playing Dave Chappelle’s son in the 2018 movie A Star Is Born.

As Breitbart News reported, Robert De Niro, 79, recently welcomed his seventh child, a girl.

