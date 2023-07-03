Watch: Joe Rogan Slams ‘Mentally Ill,’ ‘Attention Whore’ Dylan Mulvaney

Podcaster Joe Rogan called Dylan Mulvaney “mentally ill” and an “attention whore” in response to the Bud Light backlash.

Last week, Mulvaney said that the initial partnership with Bud Light sparked more “bullying and more transphobia” than he ever could have imagined.

“I should’ve made this video months ago but I didn’t,” said Mulvaney. “And I was scared, and I was scared of more backlash, and I felt personally guilty for what transpired, so I patiently waited for things to get better. But surprise, they didn’t. And I was waiting for the brand to reach out to me, but they never did.”

“And for months now, I’ve been scared to leave my house, I have been ridiculed in public, I’ve been followed, and I have felt a loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Mulvaney continued. “And I’m not telling you this because I want your pity, I am telling you this because this is my experience from a very privileged perspective, know that it is much, much worse for other trans people.”

Mulvaney then slammed Bud Light for not being supportive enough.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all, because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want,” Mulvaney said, adding that it will have “serious and grave consequences” for the LGBTQ community.

During Thursday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster told rapper Ice Cube that the boycott on Bud Light has sent a clear message.

“The only time [capital] respects opinions is when people boycott s–t and it works like this Bud Light thing, and now people are like, ‘Don’t do that again,'” Rogan said.

“Who controls Bud Light? That’s the question,” Ice Cube replied.

Rogan blamed the partnership with Dylan Mulvaney on the ESG rating – Environmental, Social and Governance – that some corporations receive, which damages brands.

“Take a brand like Bud Light,” Rogan said. “It’s for blue-collar drinking people and they like to watch football and drink Bud Light and then all of a sudden you have this mentally ill person who’s just an attention whore.”

As Breitbart News reported, the Ardagh Group — the glass bottling company that includes Anheuser-Busch as a partner — laid off roughly 645 employees due to a decline in sales from the Bud Light brand. Nielsen data recently showed that Bud Light volumes were down 31% going into Father’s Day weekend.

