Watch: Rocker Morrissey Kisses Rosary, Sings Song Questioning Whether Arsonists Burned Down Notre Dame

English rock star Morrissey sang about the potential origins of the infamous Notre Dame fire while kissing a rosary at a recent concert.

Video of the moment began circulating on social media Monday, which showed the former frontman for The Smiths passionately singing about the fire, questioning if it could have been an act of terrorism:

Notre Dame, we know who tried to kill you / Notre Dame, we will not be silent / Before investigation they said: this is not terrorism / They said there is nothing to see here.

'Notre Dame, we know who tried to kill you

Notre Dame, we will not be silent

Before investigation they said: this is not terrorism

They said there is nothing to see here' Morrissey kisses a Rosary on stage with new song questioning the destruction of Notre Dame

Experts have said the Notre Dame fire, which ignited at the beginning of Holy Week in 2019, likely sparked from either a cigarette or a shortage in the electrical system. Projections say it will be rebuilt in 2024 in time for the Paris Olympics.

The concert reportedly featured 1,500 people at the Zappa Shuni Amphitheater in Israel — Morrissey’s first show in the country since 2016.

“I’m very happy to be here in God’s country, the center of the world,” said Morrissey, an avid supporter of Israel.

Per the Jerusalem Post:

He displayed the energy that most 64-year-olds would only wish they had. Fiddling with the cross pendant on his necklace, kneeling down heroically to take breathers, comically hiding a whiff from a nasal spray, doing his classic chainsmoker schtick when a fan threw a cigarette to the stage on command as he sang “Give me a cigarette” on the song “Our Frank”, Moz’s flamboyant antics and interactions with the crowd keep things fresh. Besides the few comments on Israel, Morrissey also started off some of his songs with cryptic videos and animations, and remarks on the Paris Riots (leading into “I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris” and “Notre Dame”), rhetorically asking “Who will save Paris? Who will save France? Who do you think?” He also mentioned his violent distaste for media and journalism, often being on the receiving end of portrayals of an iconoclastic artist in decline from the so called “Loony Left.” He said “Today your local newspaper called me annoying, which means that tomorrow I’m gonna have to burn it down, which will really annoy them.”

While Morrissey has been harshly critical of former President Trump, he also has been equally sharp in his rebukes of former President Barack Obama, media bias, political correctness, and wokeness.

