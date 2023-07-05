Robert De Niro’s Daughter Claims Deceased Son Leandro Was Sold Fentanyl-Laced Pills: ‘My Heart Is Broken Forever’

Robert De Niro’s daughter Drena has alleged that fentanyl-laced pills caused the death of her 19-year-old son Leandro, claiming someone sold him the pills knowing they were laced.

Drena De Niro, who is Robert De Niro’s adopted daughter, made the claims Tuesday on Instagram.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” she wrote in response to a comment asking about the cause of her son’s death.

“So for all these people still fucking around selling and buying this shit, my son is gone forever,” she added.

TKTK screenshot TKTK

Drena De Niro’s allegations appear to contradict reports that police found a white powder-like substance on a plate near her son’s body.

In a separate post, she paid tribute to her late son.

“The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time,” she wrote.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez was reportedly found Sunday in his New York apartment at the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street. His body was was found dead sitting in a chair.

Leandro’s father was artist Carlos Rodriguez.

Robert De Niro adopted Drena De Niro when he married actress Diahnne Abbott in 1976.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com