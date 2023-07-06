‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Winner Tyra Sanchez Arrested Again After Allegedly Protesting Wearing Strap-On Dildo

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Tyra Sanchez has reportedly been arrested again after protesting his prior arrest by allegedly wearing a strap-on dildo in public.

James Ross, whose drag name is Tyra Sanchez, was arrested Thursday in Florida and is currently being held in Bradford County Jail, according to a EW report. He was first arrested May 17 for allegedly resisting arrest after a car accident in Starke, Florida.

His most recent arrest came Thursday after Sanchez appeared in public to protest against police.

“He was in a little G-string with a black bra on,” Starke’s chief of police Jeff Johnson told EW. “It still was within the ‘freedom of speech’ category. The problem we had was it was in an intersection within a construction zone, but it wasn’t really causing a traffic problem.”

But later, Sanchez / Ross allegedly came back with the strap-on dildo, which he wore under his tights.

“He comes back out on the road and starts shaking it, and that’s when people started stopping and cussing at him, and causing a traffic problem. It was bad from there on,” Johnson reportedly said, adding that Ross will be booked on one charge for breach of peace.

Sanchez / Ross is currently being detained in a holding cell in jail but is expected to be booked imminently, a source told EW.

In May, the Drag Race alumnus was arrested after he confronted Starke police personnel after officers responded to a minor car accident in which Ross was involved.

According to a police report first reported on by TMZ, officers tried to calmly converse with the drag star, but he became irate.

Officers soon enough arrested the performer and as they slapped on the cuffs, they say he threatened to shoot them.

He also reportedly tried to reach inside a police cruiser, spurring officers to wrestle him away from the vehicle. Ross was also hit with a taser but continued his belligerent actions, according to the report.

Sanches / Ross won Drag Race season 2 in 2010.

