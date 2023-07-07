‘Sound of Freedom’ Star Jim Caviezel Blasts News Media for Spreading Lies: ‘You Don’t Have the Power You Used to’

Sound of Freedom star Jim Caviezel has blasted the mainstream news media for lying to the American public, citing the RussiaGate hoax and the media’s coverage of Hunter Biden’s laptop as two examples of media malpractice.

In a recent interview to promote Sound of Freedom, Jim Caviezel said the news media have lost the trust of the American people.

“Hunter Biden laptop — two years, you told us it’s not true. Ok, I believe you. You’re the media. You know. But then it’s true,” Caviezel said. “Then for seven years, we learn that Donald Trump is a Russian spy,” he added. “Then the Durham Report drops and he’s not a Russian spy.”

“That’s 80 percent in the last seven years that you’ve told us is all false. So the public is going, no — you don’t have the power you used to.”

Watch below:

As Breitbart News reported, Sound of Freedom was the No. 1 grossing movie on its opening day July 4, surpassing Disney’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny while playing on far fewer screens.

Sound of Freedom grossed $14.2 million on 2,634 screens on July 4, for a strong per-screen average of $5,407, according to data from BoxOfficeMojo.com. Meanwhile, Indy 5 mustered $11.7 million on 4,600 screens for that day, notching a per-screen average of $2,543.

Based on the life and career Tim Ballard, Sound of Freedom stars Jim Caviezel as a Homeland Security agent who quits his job in order to bring child traffickers to justice.

