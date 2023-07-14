Nolte: Disgraced Disney CEO Pledges to Reduce Marvel, Star Wars Content

Disgraced Disney CEO Bob Iger says he plans to cut down on Marvel and Star Wars content.

Hey, Disney’s finally going to give the customers what they want: less Disney product.

“Disney is slowing down when it comes to making movies and TV series for its Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm franchises,” CNBC reported Thursday.

Good move. Not producing a product no one likes is a proven way to keep your losses to a minimum.

Disney, the leader of the Hollywood Grooming Syndicate, is dealing with huge box office flops, a streaming service losing billions, downgraded stock, the worst public relations in the company’s history, plummeting theme park attendance, and the need to cut costs by $5.5 billion.

When not lying with his denials about Disney’s obscene crusade to sexualize children, Iger admitted that when it comes to flooding the market with lousy Marvel and Star Wars streaming shows, “a lot of decisions were made to prop up the company’s flagship streaming service, Disney+, and beckon more customers.”

“Marvel is a great example of that,” he added. “It had not been in the television business at any significant level, and not only did they increase their movie output, but they ended up making a number of TV series.“

“Frankly,” Iger admitted, “it diluted focus and attention.”

Ya think?

Don’t forget quality, Groomer Bob.

Don’t forget how it diluted … the quality.

Disney has released three animated box office bombs in a row. Pixar’s Big Gay Lightyear and Trans Elemental are doornail dead. Disney Animation’s Big Gay Strange World likely lost Disney up to $100 million.

The problem?

Disney is selling grooming, and decent parents aren’t buying.

Things are just as dire for Woke Disney in the live-action world. The Little Mermaid remake died overseas. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Emasculating Indiana Jones will lose a fortune. Ant-Man and the Quantum of Who Cares was DOA. Oh, and Star Wars has been so woke-raped by Lucasfilm Chiefstress Kathleen Kennedy that there hasn’t been a feature film in nearly five years. Disney’s only bright spot was Guardians of the Galaxy 3, which performed no better or worse than expected.

Iger’s not wrong. All the streaming junk did distract and dilute the brands. Keeping up with all the storylines and mythology was no longer fun for the fans. Instead, it became homework. This flood also removed the specialness of the brand. Marvel and Star Wars content are no longer an event.

But let’s not forget how much of this content was garbage. That new Star Wars trilogy was garbage. The post-Endgame Marvel movies have almost all been garbage. The Star Wars/Marvel streaming shows were mostly hated.

Then there’s the fact Disney sexualizes everything, most especially content aimed at children. We’re bombarded with homosexuality, transvestites, drag queens, pansexuals, bisexuals, and transsexuals. Unforgivably, this includes our kids. Iger’s grooming crusade is not only obscene, it damages the storytelling by breaking the spell.

Obviously, Disney’s relentless woketardery is another big problem, especially over at Lucasfilm, which politicized Star Wars and Indiana Jones, two of the most popular entertainment brands in history, into flops.

So, yes, Groomer Bob has the right idea. Make less of what people don’t want. That kind of brilliant thinking is why Groomer Bob is paid the big bucks.

