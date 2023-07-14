Watch: Jim Caviezel Says ‘The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection’ Might Be Two Films

A full 20 years after Mel Gibson brought The Passion of the Christ to movie theaters, a sequel is coming and it might end up being in two parts.

Actor Jim Caviezel, who rose to global stardom playing Jesus in the smash hit film, says there may be more than one sequel to the blockbuster.

The news came as the actor appeared on “The Shawn Ryan Show” with Caviezel sharing the potential existed for two films.

“(Gibson’s) been on this for a long, long time… it will be the biggest film in history. It might be two films. Could be three, but I think it’s two,” he said.

Caviezel would play Jesus again in the upcoming The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection.

WATCH — Jim Caviezel Talks About ‘The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A sequel has been rumored to be in the works since June 2016 when writer Randall Wallace told the Hollywood Reporter he and Gibson were working on a script.

In 2018, Caviezel told Breitbart that he’d seen the draft for The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, and believed it would be “the biggest film in world history.”

The original 2004 epic biblical drama film was produced, directed, and co-written by Mel Gibson.

It remains the highest-grossing Christian film of all time, as well as being the highest grossing independent film of all time.

It received three nominations at the 77th Academy Awards in 2005, for Best Makeup, Best Cinematography, and Best Original Score.