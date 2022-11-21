Nolte: Episodes from Christian TV Show ‘Chosen’ Beat Oscar-Bait at Box Office

The Chosen: Season Three grossed $8.2 million over the weekend, which beat most of Hollywood’s Oscar bait, including She Said, which bombed this weekend with a pathetic $2.2 million opening.

For those who don’t know, The Chosen is a faith-based TV series about the life of Jesus Christ and is available to stream on the Angel Studios app. The series started as a crowdfunding enterprise and is co-written and directed by Dallas Jenkins. By 2021, viewers had contributed some $40 million to the show, which is now a bonafide ratings sensation with over 400 million views.

After producing eight episodes for season one and another eight for season two, the producers decided to release the first two episodes for season three in theaters. The box office returns again shocked bubbled Hollywood. It shouldn’t have. Last year, Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers, which featured songs and music from the TV show, ended up grossing almost $14 million at the box office.

Who would have ever guessed a hundred million Christians would flock to watch a TV show that treats their faith with respect?

The Chosen didn’t just humiliate She Said. The Chosen’s opening weekend topped (or nearly topped) the total domestic box office for Oscar-bait titles like Till, Tar, The Banshees of Inirshin, Armageddon Time, and Triangle of Sadness.

Let me repeat that The Chosen is not a movie. It’s a TV show. What’s more, it’s a TV show you can watch for free. And now, two episodes of a TV show you can watch for free beat Hollywood’s multi-million dollar Oscar bait, all of which enjoyed millions of dollars in paid publicity and countless millions in free publicity through the corporate media.

Hollywood’s most important movies are not losing to superhero movies or even Christian movies. These oh-so-important titles are losing to a Christian TV show. Let me repeat, a…

…TV show.

We’re told Hollywood is money-driven. Okay, if that’s true, why isn’t Hollywood doing what it always does: duplicate a big hit like The Chosen? Doesn’t Hollywood want 400 million worldwide views? Doesn’t Hollywood want box office bucks?

Nope.

All Hollywood wants is to push its fascist, far-left, child-grooming agenda, and if that means making box office flops, if it means wasting hundreds of millions on movie after movie no one will see just to feel self-righteous about themselves, so be it.

