CBS to Syndicate Cable Series ‘Yellowstone’ as Writers’, Actors’ Strikes Throw Fall TV Schedules into Chaos

July 17 (UPI) — Yellowstone will make its broadcast debut on CBS in the fall.

The popular Paramount Network series was announced Monday as part of the revised CBS fall programming schedule.

Yellowstone will air Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT beginning from the start of Season 1.



The Western drama starring Kevin Costner completed the first half of its fifth and final season on Paramount Network in January, with Season 5, Part 2 to be released later this year.

CBS also announced the broadcast debut of the British version of Ghosts. The series will air Thursdays at 9 p.m. after reruns of the CBS version of the show.

In addition, Paramount+ series FBI True will air Tuesdays at 9 p.m., while Seal Team Season 5 starring David Boreanaz will join the Thursday lineup at 10 p.m.

Other programming includes reality series Survivor and The Amazing Race, which will air Wednesdays beginning with Survivor at 8 p.m.

CBS originally announced its fall programming schedule in May. The revisions come amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.