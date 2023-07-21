Miss Italy Beauty Pageant Bans Biological Males from Competition

Italian beauty pageant Miss Italy has banned biological males from entering its competition. Patrizia Mirigliani, who oversees the nation’s beauty pageant, said “only women since birth” are welcome to compete while she is in charge of the event.

Mirigliani told Radio Cusano in a recent interview that there will be no trans at Miss Italy, the most popular beauty contest in the country, and that any beauty competitions that allow biological male competitors only do because they want to create media buzz.

“Lately, beauty contests have been trying to make the news by also using strategies that I think are a bit absurd,” Mirigliani said. “Miss Italia, on the other hand, will not jump on the glittery bandwagon of trans activism.”

Therefore, as long as Mirigliani is at the helm of Miss Italy, “only those who are women, biologically speaking, can participate, and not those who perceive themselves as such,” Il Primato Naziomale reported.

“Since it was born, my competition has foreseen in its regulation the clarification according to which one must be a woman from birth,” Mirigliani clarified. “Probably because, even then, it was foreseen that beauty could undergo modifications, or that women could undergo modifications, or that men could become women.”

Mirigliani also pointed out that over recent years, Miss Italy has softened the standards of its beauty pageant, allowing women with tattoos, piercings, and hair extensions to participate in the competition.

“Tattooed girls, with piercings, and extensions participate in our contest,” she said. “It’s all part of the new way of talking about women, but we try not to facilitate everything that is excessive to accentuate the aesthetics. Excesses are not good.”

The news of Miss Italy remaining a women’s-only competition comes as the Netherlands deals with its first biological male being crowned Miss Netherlands earlier this month.

As Breitbart News reported, a biological male who identifies as a woman was crowned as “Miss Netherlands” and will go on to compete for the title of Miss Universe later this year in El Salvador.

